Selena Gomez Shares an Inspiring Message Amid Election Day 2020

Selena Gomez is using her platform to give fans one last push to the ballot boxes.
On Nov. 3, the singer took to her Instagram Story in one final attempt to urge everyone to physically get to the polls.
"I know that many of you have voted, and I'm so proud and I am so happy that you did, but there is plenty of people that haven't and I don't think they plan to," the 28-year-old began. "So please don't use mail-in ballot. Please vote in person at this point if you can, especially in my hometown like Texas and Pennsylvania and Florida. Your voice matters."
The pop star continued, "So many people think that it doesn't matter, but other elections have been this close before so you have to understand that your voice does matter and it's so important." Selena ended her Instagram Stories by thanking her fans for listening emphasizing everyone to "please, please vote in person.
Selena has been very vocal about the importance of voting this year, and even opened up about not participating in the 2018 election. On Oct. 30, she took to Instagram to explain the heartbreaking reason.
"I can be brutally honest. I was dealing with a lot of mental health issues and I didn't get the opportunity to vote," she shared. "That was really difficult for me, but that actually put a fire under me to be more active than I've ever been, and to never miss a beat and to make sure I take time to do that. So as hard as that is to admit, it's something that I've learned a huge lesson with."
