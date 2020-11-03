See Kendall Jenner's Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian & More

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is turning 25 today, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and her friends and family members have already begun taking to social media to extend birthday wishes.
Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner, kicked off the celebrations with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared both old and recent photos of her and Kendall, in addition to ones featuring a young Kendall with her partner in crime, sis Kylie Jenner.
"Happy Birthday Kenny!!!!" the momager captioned the post. "My beautiful girl inside and out... you are such an amazing light in the world and you teach me so much about life each and every day."
Kris continued, "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood and loving all of us unconditionally... I thank God for you each day and I'm beyond humbled He chose me to be your Mommy... you are my everything."
She closed out the sweet post by describing Kendall as "the most amazing daughter, friend, sister, auntie and travel buddy," adding, "I love you so very much my Angel girl. Mommy xoxo."
Kim Kardashian also wished Kendall, who she referred to as "baby Kenny," a happy birthday on Instagram. She paired a sincere and celebratory message with a photo of her at 16 holding Kendall, who wasn't even a year old yet!
"I can't believe you're 25 years old now," Kim wrote alongside the throwback pic. "I always couldn't wait to see what you would grow up to be like! LOL you were always my baby Kenny doll!"
"I'm so happy all of our siblings found each other in this lifetime!" Kim added. "Happy Birthday to the coolest and prettiest girl I know!"
The KKW Beauty mogul continued to show Kendall the love in her Instagram Stories, posting everything from awkward photos of Kendall in 2006 to selfies of the two of them hilariously captioned, "Pregnant and posing with a supermodel FML."
Even better, Kim shared a behind-the-scenes video of a teenage Kendall messing around at one of the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card photoshoots.
Throughout the video, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian can also be seen!
The birthday wishes for Kendall are sure to continue rolling in throughout the day, though the model already had a big celebration this past weekend.
A source told E! News she rang in 25 on Halloween night at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., with celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Saweetie, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, Devin Booker and many others.
Go inside the birthday bash by scrolling through the gallery below!
