Watch Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Voting Message Amid 2020 Election

Election Day 2020 is here and Taylor Swift is using her platform to spread an important message. On Nov. 2, the pop star took to Twitter in a final attempt to urge everyone to get up and vote.
"So we are all very stressed out about this election and rightfully so," she said in the 30-second clip. "I feel you, but allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to get your voice heard and to make your vote count. So if you haven't voted yet, please do."
The "Exile" singer also encouraged fans to "stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves" before adding, "I love you very much, happy voting."
The 30-year-old star, along with other big names, has been especially vocal during this election process. In October, Taylor participated in V Magazine's "The Thought Leaders Issue," in which she discussed her personal reason for voting this year.
"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first," T. Swift wrote. "The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them."
She also noted that she's voting for the "chance to start the healing process" that this country needs in these turbulent times.
The special issue also included thoughts from Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Jaden Smith, Chris Evans, Bella Hadid and more.