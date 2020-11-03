Great British Bake Off Finalist Luis Troyano Dead at 48

Related : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

A beloved baking star has passed away.

Luis Troyano, a runner-up on the fifth season of The Great British Bake Off, died last week, his publicist confirmed in a tweet on Nov. 3. "Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week," Anne Kibel tweeted. "A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts."

Troyano rose to reality TV fame as one of the contestants on the beloved British baking TV competition back in 2014. He was ultimately a runner-up alongside Richard Burr. "I am so sad to have lost Luis," Burr tweeted. "He was a man who took a double helping of everything life had to offer. Fearless, friendly and cheerfully grumpy. I will miss him."

The show also addressed the loss publicly with a statement. "We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away," the show's account tweeted. "It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family."