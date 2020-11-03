Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Heartwarming Moment With Kids Luna and Miles at Philadelphia Rally

Chrissy Teigen made a surprise appearance alongside her husband John Legend.

The "All of Me" singer had a few familiar faces join him onstage at a drive-in rally in support of presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Monday, Nov. 2. Before singing "Never Break," the 41-year-old EGOT winner asked Teigen, their daughter Luna, and their son Miles to come up for the performance.

"We're teaching our young people early that they've got to participate in their democracy," he said as the children made their cute cameos.

Luna wore an adorable pink coat and sparkly bow while Miles bundled up in a black jacket and brown boots. Teigen donned a dazzling white ensemble and wore a black mask.

Legend then explained to the crowd that he wrote this song as a tribute to his relationship with Teigen "and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times." The family recently experienced heartbreak after Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss, and they lost their son Jack 20 weeks into the pregnancy. The rally marked Teigen's first public appearance since the pregnancy loss.