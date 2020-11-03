Lady Gaga Shouts Out Ex Taylor Kinney During Performance at Joe Biden Campaign Rally

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

'Twas the night before Election Day, when in Pittsburgh, Penn., Lady Gaga couldn't help but reminisce about her relationship with ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney.

The pop star performed at Joe Biden's final drive-in campaign rally on Nov. 2, when in between "Shallow" and "You and I" Gaga referenced living with the actor throughout the five years they were together.

"Did you all know I used to live here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania? Listen, anybody here from Lancaster?" Gaga remarked. "Well, I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know. It didn't work out. I loved him so much. It just did not work out."

"But I still love my Pennsylvania guy," the Oscar winner continued. "I love Joe! So Joe's my new Pennsylvania guy. And I love nothing more than this moment, for this time, for you and I!"

Right before hitting the final note of "You and I," the song that coincidentally brought her and Taylor together when they met on set of the music video, Gaga offered an apology to her current boo, Michael Polansky.