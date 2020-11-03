Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Miley Cyrus, Cardi B & More Stars Love These Ruth Bader Ginsburg & Kamala Harris Necklaces

Demi Lovato, Sarah Hyland, Joey King and Eva Longoria are among those rocking Awe Inspired's Goddess collection.

By Emily Spain Nov 03, 2020 11:00 AMTags
Miley CyrusCelebritiesShopCardi BShop Fashion
E-Comm: Celebrity Fashion Activism, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Cardi BE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the spirit of election day, it's the perfect time to honor all of the trailblazing women past and present.

Like many celebrities using their platforms and wardrobes to encourage fans to vote, Cardi B, Demi Lovato and more stars have recently worn Awe Inspired's medallion necklaces featuring inspiring women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Harriet Tubman. In her Instagram live with VP candidate Kamala Harris, Miley Cyrus donned the Kamala Harris pendant. How fitting!

Awe Inspired's Goddess collection offers a variety of 14k yellow gold vermeil and sterling silver medallion necklaces that immortalize legendary females from all walks of life. Now you can wear a powerful reminder of the strong women who have blazed the path for so many. Even better, 20% of every purchase gives back to women in need.

Scroll below to check out Awe Inspired's meaningful collection that celebrates women everywhere!

read
Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson & More Celebs Give This $65 Necklace Their Vote

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Necklace

Honor the late Supreme Court justice who fought tirelessly for gender equality and civil liberties with this meaningful necklace.

$150
Awe Inspired

Mini Joan of Arc Necklace

Embody your inner warrior with this pendant that honors the woman who led France to victory in its Hundred Years' War with England.

$110
Awe Inspired

Kamala Harris Coin Necklace

Recently worn by celebs like Miley Cyrus, you can also rep modern-day trailblazer Kamala Harris on a daily basis!

$150
Awe Inspired

Harriet Tubman Coin Necklace

This sterling silver pendant features leading abolitionist and former slave Harriet Tubman, who helped hundreds of other slaves reach freedom through the Underground Railroad. A true hero!

$135
Awe Inspired

Frida Kahlo Necklace

Allow this famous feminist artist to help you express yourself creatively through your daily tasks.

$135
Awe Inspired

Florence Nightingale Coin Necklace

If this year has taught us anything it's that nurses are actual superheroes. What better way to pay tribute to nurses everywhere than with this necklace depicting the founder of modern day nursing.

$135
Awe Inspired

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote with these feminist finds. And if you'd like the latest deals delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

