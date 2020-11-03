TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Says She's ''Single'' After Apparent Noah Beck Breakup

Sometimes Dixie D'Amelio doesn't want to be happy, and this might be one of those times.

The 19-year-old TikTok star may have just confirmed that her relationship with Noah Beck is donezo, simply tweeting on Nov. 2, "im single lol :)"

She followed up her cryptic message with a selfie alongside Noah and fellow TikToker Bryce Hall, writing, "check out @BryceHall video on wednesday lmaooo."

Both tweets were deleted shortly thereafter, but not before Gen Z began demanding answers from TikTok's golden couple. According to a fan account, Dixie replied to an Instagram user denying the split.

A possible breakup is a surprising turn of events for Dixie and Noah, who according to their respective Instagram Stories, were together as recently as last night celebrating her dad's birthday. And just last week, the couple celebrated their one-month anniversary. (We know, we know. But that's a long time in the TikTok universe.)

"Happy 1 month bub.. I love you<3," Noah, 19, shared on Instagram Stories. Just for good measure, the teen added the hashtag "#Doah," their official nickname.