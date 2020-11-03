Below Deck's Captain Lee Sounds Off on His Season 8 Injury

Related : Most Shocking TV Clips You'll Never Forget

Come hell or high water, that charter was going to happen.

On Monday, Nov. 2's season eight premiere of Below Deck, viewers watched as the crew scrambled to prepare yacht My Seanna for its first charter without the guidance of Captain Lee Rosbach.

Why? Because the beloved Below Deck captain was at the hospital following a fall in the shower.

"I've had better days," Captain Lee informed bosun Eddie Lucas. "I'm at the hospital right now…I'm embarrassed to say, but I fell in the shower. Went down pretty hard, busted a couple ribs."

Before ending the call, Captain Lee told his bosun that he "might need surgery."

"If it's bad, I may have to head home," he further remarked. "Hell, this season may be over for me before it even starts."

This was obviously jarring news for Eddie, who was left in charge of preparing the yacht for the next day's charter.