Watch Eve Announce She's Leaving The Talk After 4 Seasons

Eve is preparing to say goodbye to her daytime family.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the musician announced that she is leaving The Talk in December after four seasons with the CBS talk show.

"It's been a crazy year, obviously, for all of us," Eve shared with her co-hosts. "I have been so grateful that I have been able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can't see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment and have decided that at the end of the December, this will probably be my last time, on the show, in this capacity, as a host."

The 41-year-old continued, "This is one of the hardest decisions in the world, because I wish I hated one of you, but I don't. I wish I hated someone on the set. It would just make it so much easier to blame this because I have had the most beautiful experience."

A major hurdle facing Eve was the fact that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it more difficult for residents to travel due to recent COVID-19 developments. The show typically films in Los Angeles.