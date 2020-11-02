How Kylie Jenner Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo

It's official: Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are a couple.
E! News has learned that the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor and the Instagram influencer have made their relationship official. This news comes after the twosome was spotted locking lips at a private party on Thursday, Oct. 29.
"Stassie and Noah have been consistently hanging out for about month now and are officially dating," an E! News source revealed. "It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry."
As the insider continued, they noted that Noah and Stassie's "chemistry was undeniable" and "are super into each other."
The pair certainly isn't hiding their relationship as, per our insider, Stassie "has introduced all her friends to Noah and they have been hanging out in a group together in social settings." Yes, this includes Stassie's BFF Kylie Jenner.
If you're like us, then you're dying to know how the Kylie Cosmetics mogul feels about the pairing. Spoiler: Kylie is a fan of the match.
"It's an easy relationship and all of her friends love him. Kylie thinks they are cute together," the insider continued. "They both love going on dates, going out to restaurants, but also love hanging out at either of their houses just chilling, laughing and having fun."
Most recently, Noah and Stassie joined the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at a Halloween party in West Hollywood, Calif. They were spotted together again, hand-in-hand, at another Halloween event.
And if things couldn't get any sweeter, the source concluded, "Noah is very outgoing and Stassie thinks he's hilarious."
Prior to this relationship, Noah dated actress Angeline Appel for two years and then model Alexis Ren for one year before their split earlier this year. As for Stassie, thanks to some headline-making TikTok videos, fans wondered if the 23-year-old influencer was linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey.
Yet, it seems they only have eyes for each other now.
