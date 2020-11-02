How Kylie Jenner Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo

Related : Kylie Jenner Defends Power Rangers Halloween Costume

It's official: Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are a couple.

E! News has learned that the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor and the Instagram influencer have made their relationship official. This news comes after the twosome was spotted locking lips at a private party on Thursday, Oct. 29.

"Stassie and Noah have been consistently hanging out for about month now and are officially dating," an E! News source revealed. "It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry."

As the insider continued, they noted that Noah and Stassie's "chemistry was undeniable" and "are super into each other."

The pair certainly isn't hiding their relationship as, per our insider, Stassie "has introduced all her friends to Noah and they have been hanging out in a group together in social settings." Yes, this includes Stassie's BFF Kylie Jenner.