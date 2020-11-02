Kris Jenner Responds to Fans Criticizing Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party During COVID-19

Related : Khloe Kardashian Has Coronavirus: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S19, Ep6)

Kris Jenner is assuring fans that her family remains responsible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the Halloween weekend, Kendall Jenner came under fire for hosting a star-studded birthday party. Held at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, the gathering included dozens of family and friends as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

But in a new interview on the Nov. 2 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Kris responded to the critics who may not have all the details about what went on before the party.

"At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in," Kris shared with Andy Cohen. "And everybody was tested before a few days before Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."

The self-proclaimed momager added, "We do what we can. We try to follow the rules and then if people are commenting or they're being critical, I can't control that."