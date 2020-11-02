Kris Jenner Responds to Fans Criticizing Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party During COVID-19

Kris Jenner is assuring fans that her family remains responsible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the Halloween weekend, Kendall Jenner came under fire for hosting a star-studded birthday party. Held at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, the gathering included dozens of family and friends as coronavirus cases rise across the country.
But in a new interview on the Nov. 2 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Kris responded to the critics who may not have all the details about what went on before the party.
"At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in," Kris shared with Andy Cohen. "And everybody was tested before a few days before Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."
The self-proclaimed momager added, "We do what we can. We try to follow the rules and then if people are commenting or they're being critical, I can't control that."
Kris also pointed out that her family is being tested frequently in order to film various projects.
"I am very sensitive to what's going on. Believe me," she explained. "We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week. I just got tested again. I was tested on Friday because of the network rules while we are filming as you know, so that's very strict."
"And then whenever we have a gathering," Kris continued. "No matter how big or small, whether it's five people or 25 people or 20 people."
On Oct. 31, guests including Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith and The Weeknd dressed to impress as they celebrated the supermodel. According to a source, the event was a "huge dance party" filled with food, photo booths and costumes.
In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers learned that Khloe Kardashian previously tested positive for the coronavirus in the spring. She has since recovered.
Kanye West confirmed to Forbes in July that he also experienced COVID-19.
"You know what, we live our lives trying to be just really good people and there's already a group of people out there and we're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions," Kris explained. "All we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing and we're doing that exactly."