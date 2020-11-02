Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Break Silence on Their Baby Boy's Birth

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are speaking out about children—including their own.

In a new op-ed published on Monday, Nov. 2, the two Hollywood actors spoke out against the migrant children crisis in the United States. In the process, both Rooney and Joaquin spoke about their newborn son for the very first time.

"Last week, we learned that the parents of 545 children separated at the border by immigration officers have not yet been found," the couple wrote in an op-ed published by People. "The weight of that number is staggering. Five hundred forty-five children."

"As new parents, it's unbearable to imagine what it would feel like to have our child taken away from us for a day, let alone years," they continued. "But that's the very situation those 545 children and their parents have been living through. As Americans, it's our responsibility to continue paying attention to the plight of these families and get answers for why they still have not been located."