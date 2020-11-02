Cheryl Burke Teases Possible End to Dancing With the Stars Career

All good things must come to an end.

As Dancing With the Stars continues with another must-see season, fans can't get enough of Cheryl Burke and her partner AJ McLean.

But while appearing on the Nov. 2 episode of Chicks in the Office podcast, Cheryl revealed that her time as a professional dancer on ABC's long-running series won't last forever.

"My hips don't lie and I'm starting to get tendonitis," she shared. "For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [you retire]—I'm 36—so it's time to hang up those shoes."

"I also don't want to be like that oldie that's like, ‘Oh here comes Cheryl doing the same choreography, just going slow but in her head, she thinks she's going that fast,'" Cheryl continued while laughing. "I also don't want to I guess be a dancer and have my partner having to be like, ‘Can't lift.' There's a time and a place for it all."