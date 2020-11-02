Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Supports Megan Fox Amid New Drama

After Megan Fox accused Brian Austin Green of "feeding" a narrative that she is "an absent mother," his ex Vanessa Marcil seemingly weighed in with support for Fox. Read on for a breakdown.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 02, 2020 6:21 PMTags
BreakupsMegan FoxBrian Austin GreenCouplesCelebrities
Related: Megan Fox Slams Brian Austin Green For IG Photo of Son

It seems Megan Fox has earned an unexpected ally amid her drama with ex Brian Austin Green

After Fox sparked headlines with a frank comment she left on Green's recent Instagram post, his ex Vanessa Marcil seemingly weighed in with a message of support for her fellow actress. 

Marcil—who shares 18-year-old son Kassius with Green—commented on the situation with a cryptic Instagram post. "Like I said….," she wrote, "The Truth always comes out in the end…." Marcil captioned the post, "#ImWithYouSister."

As the story goes, he and Fox quietly went their separate ways at the end of 2019 after nine years of marriage and a few bumps along the way. The exes—they share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4—have since been co-parenting. However, on Sunday, Nov. 1, Fox left a comment on a photo Green posted of himself with Journey in costume—and did not mince words in the process. 

photos
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green: Romance Rewind

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" Fox asked in her comment. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram."

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," she continued. "You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" Green later deleted the post and uploaded a new photo with Journey cropped out. 

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

2

Why Kelly Ripa Censored Her and Mark Consuelos' Halloween Photos

3

Cheryl Burke Teases Future End to Dancing With the Stars Career

While it's less clear what has been transpiring between Fox and Green privately as of late, he did publicly defend her against criticism back in August while she was away on business. 

"Everybody's judgmental right now because she's out of the country working and she's not around," he said during a Hollywood Raw podcast episode. "This is what we do. We travel and we work and it's no different now than it's been before, except that we are no longer together. This is what we've been doing for 15 years. We've been traveling and working."

"When one person is traveling and working, the other one will step in and take care of things at home and take care of the kids and this situation is no different," Green further explained. "It's not for lack of caring. Megan loves her kids and would do anything for them and has and will continue to." 

However, just two days later on Aug. 5, he appeared to throw shade at the actress online after she posted a photo of her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, captioned "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

In turn, Green shared photos of his sons and captioned the post, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours."

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

2

Why Kelly Ripa Censored Her and Mark Consuelos' Halloween Photos

3

Cheryl Burke Teases Future End to Dancing With the Stars Career

4

Kris Jenner Sounds Off on the Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim K.

5

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Play Brad Pitt & Jen Aniston

Latest News

Update!

Shopping for Mandalorian Fans? Disney's Mando Mondays Are Here!

Today's Best Sales: Aerie, Banana Republic, Torrid & More

Update!

So Many Twists: The Unrelenting Saga of the Murder of Martha Moxley

Cheryl Burke Teases Future End to Dancing With the Stars Career

Kris Jenner Sounds Off on the Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim K.

Vanessa Marcil Supports Megan Fox Amid Drama With Brian Austin Green

See Terry Bradshaw Creep Wife Tammy Out With a Terrible Toupee