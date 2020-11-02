Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Chris Harrison Tells Clare’s Men They Were “Cheated” Ahead of Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette Debut

In a new sneak peek of The Bachelorette's Thursday, Nov. 5 episode, Chris Harrison tells the men they were "cheated" as he gears up to introduce Clare Crawley's replacement.

By Jonathan Borge Nov 02, 2020 4:50 PMTags
TVReality TVChris HarrisonCelebritiesClare CrawleyBachelor NationTayshia Adams
Related: Chris Harrison on Tayshia's Involvement on "The Bachelorette"

Bachelor Nation is about to get some Clare-ity (sorry, we had to).

Because of the Nov. 3 general election, ABC has bumped the fourth episode of The Bachelorette's 16th season to Thursday, Nov. 5. Since last week, we've been treated with plenty of explosive yet not-so-shocking glimpses at what we all know is coming: the arrival of Tayshia Adams as Clare Crawley's replacement.

And in a new clip from the next episode, Chris Harrison ups the ante by teasing the Bachelor in Paradise alum's debut with some choice words. 

"Boys, it is great to see all of you here because you guys got a little cheated—you didn't really have an honest chance to find love," he says. "So your new Bachelorette is on her way here right now. Well, the big question: who is she? Well, how about I just go get here and I let her come in here? The next person to walk through these doors will be your new Bachelorette, and possibly, your wife."

photos
Everything We Know About The Bachelorette's Big Season 16 Twist

Seconds after his announcement, Clare's lineup of men seem to immediately forget all about the woman they came on the show to pursue in the first place. The video then comes to an end as a limo pulls up in front of Chris, who's surely hoping things run more smoothly from here on out. 

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

2

Why Kelly Ripa Censored Her and Mark Consuelos' Halloween Photos

3

Cheryl Burke Teases Future End to Dancing With the Stars Career

In a previous clip, Clare breaks down in tears, yelling, "I will never apologize for love!" while Chris raises a rather incriminating question: "Did you lie to all of Bachelor Nation?" 

You already know there's only one way to find out.

The Bachelorette returns on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

2

Why Kelly Ripa Censored Her and Mark Consuelos' Halloween Photos

3

Cheryl Burke Teases Future End to Dancing With the Stars Career

4

Kris Jenner Sounds Off on the Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim K.

5

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Play Brad Pitt & Jen Aniston

Latest News

Update!

Shopping for Mandalorian Fans? Disney's Mando Mondays Are Here!

Today's Best Sales: Aerie, Banana Republic, Torrid & More

Update!

So Many Twists: The Unrelenting Saga of the Murder of Martha Moxley

Cheryl Burke Teases Future End to Dancing With the Stars Career

Kris Jenner Sounds Off on the Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim K.

Vanessa Marcil Supports Megan Fox Amid Drama With Brian Austin Green

See Terry Bradshaw Creep Wife Tammy Out With a Terrible Toupee