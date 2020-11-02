Chris Harrison Tells Clare’s Men They Were “Cheated” Ahead of Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette Debut

Related : Chris Harrison on Tayshia's Involvement on "The Bachelorette"

Bachelor Nation is about to get some Clare-ity (sorry, we had to).

Because of the Nov. 3 general election, ABC has bumped the fourth episode of The Bachelorette's 16th season to Thursday, Nov. 5. Since last week, we've been treated with plenty of explosive yet not-so-shocking glimpses at what we all know is coming: the arrival of Tayshia Adams as Clare Crawley's replacement.

And in a new clip from the next episode, Chris Harrison ups the ante by teasing the Bachelor in Paradise alum's debut with some choice words.

"Boys, it is great to see all of you here because you guys got a little cheated—you didn't really have an honest chance to find love," he says. "So your new Bachelorette is on her way here right now. Well, the big question: who is she? Well, how about I just go get here and I let her come in here? The next person to walk through these doors will be your new Bachelorette, and possibly, your wife."