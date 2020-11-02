Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Becca Kufrin Seemingly Reacts After Ex Garrett Yrigoyen Moves on With New Woman

After Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen made things Instagram official with a new woman, it looks like Becca Kufrin noticed. Read on for her cryptic post and be the judge.

It looks like there's a new woman in Garrett Yrigoyen's life—and it seems fans aren't the only ones who have noticed. 

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the former Bachelorette contestant—who was famously engaged to Season 14's Becca Kufrin before their breakup earlier this year—appeared to make things Instagram official with a new leading lady. 

"Happy Halloween," he captioned a photo of himself and yoga instructor Alex Farrar holding pumpkins. "Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch."

In the comment section, Yrigoyen further indicated the two are an item after responding to a teasing friend. "I'm impressed by the girl, but not the pumpkin," the person wrote. "I feel like you could have done way better... also, does she know what she's getting herself into?"

Yrigoyen responded, "Hahah she hasn't met you guys yet, so no." The friend added," She might realize she could have done better too... haha." Farrar joined in on the banter later on, commenting, "Bring it on."

Meanwhile, over on Kufrin's page, the former reality star posted a quote to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Nov. 1 that could be related to her ex's social media debut. 

"Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected," the quote read. Kufrin added, "Sunday lesson" to her post. 

While the jury is still out on exactly what she was referring to, Kufrin spoke of the "rollercoaster of emotions" that come with a breakup when she spoke out in September about their split on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. 

"It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now, but for anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it's never easy," she told listeners. "You have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it's taken either of us so long to say anything."

However, she also noted at the time that "we've realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person."

"I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him," Kufrin reiterated, "and just because we've arrived at this decision now doesn't take away all of the years and the countless memories that we've made together...Those will always be carried in my heart and I'll always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love."

