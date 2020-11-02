Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Tearful Reaction After Friends Donate Blood in Honor of Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen took to social media to express her gratitude after a group of friends honored the star's late son Jack in a touching way. Read on to find out how you can participate, too.

By Samantha Schnurr Nov 02, 2020 2:33 PMTags
PregnanciesCelebritiesChrissy Teigen
Related: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Amid the loss of her baby boyChrissy Teigen is feeling the love through her friends' touching acts of kindness. 

Since suffering a pregnancy loss in October, the TV personality revealed the special way a group of friends paid tribute to her late son, Jack. Along with posting a photo montage of their outing, Teigen explained, "Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend.'"

The star was overcome with emotion, writing, "Phewwwww the tears. I'm overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache."

She particularly addressed her friend, celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees. "I've known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you're amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always," Teigen told her. "To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful."

photos
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's $24 Million Home

The TV personality, who previously recalled the "bags and bags of blood transfusions" she underwent while hospitalized, explained that blood donations are down as a result of school and work taking place at home.

"@kimmiekyees was told by the volunteers that donations were severely down because high schoolers are responsible for so much of the blood donated. Usually they'd get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down," she wrote. "I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work."

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

2

Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before Death, Wife Says

3

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Recreate Their Childhood Halloween Costumes

As evidenced by her words, Teigen's gratitude was overflowing. "Kimmie, I love you. I love this," she concluded her message. "I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with."

Kyees also told her Instagram followers about the initiative and encouraged anyone reading to donate, too. "What a beautiful experiance [sic]," she wrote. "I am so grateful for my amazing friends who helped me and donated !!! I learned alot about the process but most importantly I was told the blood supplies are low due to the pandemic. They have not been able to collect like they used to especially here in Los Angeles. I would like to challenge those of you who can.. to go out and donate where ever you live!! Encourage friends and family to come along .. going together really made the whole experiance so special and even fun!!!! Give the gift of life."

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

2

Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before Death, Wife Says

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Play Brad Pitt & Jen Aniston

4

Why Kelly Ripa Censored Her and Mark Consuelos' Halloween Photos

5

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Recreate Their Childhood Halloween Costumes

Latest News

Sophie Turner Is Royally Perfect Princess Charlotte in New Series

See Anne Hathaway's Purrfect Catwoman "Advice" for Zoë Kravitz

What a Team: Inside Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Kick-Ass Romance

Chrissy Teigen's Friends Donate Blood in Son Jack's Honor

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit DWTS

Taraji P. Henson to Host the 2020 American Music Awards

Cheat Sheet: Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's Drama & A Halloween Recap