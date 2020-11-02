Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Surface and Devious Maids Star Eddie Hassell Dead at 30

E! News has learned that actor Eddie Hassell died on Sunday, Nov. 1. He was 30 years old.

Hollywood has lost another star.

Actor Eddie Hassell has passed away, E! News has learned. The star died on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the age of 30.

TMZ was the first to break the news, with Hassell's reps confirming he was killed on Sunday morning during what seemed to be a carjacking attempt. The alleged incident occurred in Texas. However, at this time it's unclear where exactly the tragic event took place.

The actor appeared in many movie and television roles, such as Surface, Devious Maids, The Kids Are All Right, Family Weekend and other projects. Although he had many credits under his belt, Hassell was most arguably known for playing Phil Nance in Surface and Eddie Suarez in Devious Maids.

Along with his Hollywood projects, Hassell was a published author. In 2009, he released his book Someone Should Tell You: Startling Revelations and Truths to Help You Understand and Improve Your Life.

This story is still developing.

