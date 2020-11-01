Beyoncé Explains How She Discusses the Realities of the World to Her Kids

Related : Necessary Realness: Beyonce Always Delivers

Beyoncé is our "mood 4 eva."

The legendary singer is known for keeping her personal life very private. However, in a rare and candid interview with British Vogue the Ivy Park founder opened up about raising her three kids: Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, 3.

When asked how she's evolved as a parent, especially this year with the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Lion King actress said, "I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old."

"My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world," the musician continued. "I never underestimate her thoughts and feelings, and I check in with her to understand how this is affecting her."