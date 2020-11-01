Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Recreates Demi Moore's Famous Maternity Photoshoot for Halloween

Related : Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Pregnancy in "Vogue"

Emily Ratajkowski channeled another pregnant star for her Halloween costume this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the model took to her Instagram Story to reveal she had dressed up—or rather down—to portray Demi Moore in her iconic 1991 Vanity Fair cover shoot. Shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, Demi was seven months pregnant with her second child Scout Willis with then-husband Bruce Willis in the series of photos. One of the pics included the Ghost star in a black bra and open white button-down, as Emily wore in her Instagram Story. Demi's photoshoot was considered controversial at the time, but ultimately opened the door for more nude maternity photoshoots.

Emily announced she was pregnant with her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this month. The 29-year-old initially revealed her pregnancy on the digital cover of Vogue's November issue.

"Grateful & growing," she captioned her moving cover image on Instagram, which showed her holding her bump. "Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover."