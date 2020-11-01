Colin Jost Shows Off His Wedding Ring on SNL After Marrying Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost just proved he's officially off-the-market!
The Saturday Night Live star debuted his wedding band on the long-running comedy sketch show on Saturday, Oct. 31. And although it was Halloween that night, the 38-year-old star definitely wasn't showing off a costume accessory.
During the Weekend Update segment, Michael Che briefly mentioned Colin's intimate wedding ceremony with Scarlett Johansson.
"I don't know what this world's gonna be after Tuesday," Michael explained of the upcoming presidential election. "I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It's not fair, you just married Scarlett Johansson. And I just bought an electric bike, we're both doing equally great."
Colin's new relationship status was confirmed earlier this week when Meals on Wheels America shared the special announcement that the Hollywood couple tied the knot.
"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the organization wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The organization concluded, "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica."
It's no secret the Marvel star and comedian are notoriously private about their personal life. And while the actress has yet to publicly comment on the marriage news, Colin's wedding band appearance on SNL marks the first he's addressed his nuptials.
The duo confirmed their engagement in May 2019, which came two years after they first sparked romance rumors.
The Black Widow star opened up about Colin's proposal and revealed he took a page from James Bond's book. "He killed it," she gushed over Colin. "He did, like, a whole James Bond situation... it was surprising. He's got a lot behind that news desk that he's hiding."
Before the pair took their relationship to the next level, a source told E! News the actress was head over heels for the SNL star.
"Scarlett says he is different than many of the men she has been with," the insider dished in 2017. "She is pretty picky who she goes out with even if it's just dating. They share many similarities together."
As the saying goes, the rest is history!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)