Colin Jost Shows Off His Wedding Ring on SNL After Marrying Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost just proved he's officially off-the-market!

The Saturday Night Live star debuted his wedding band on the long-running comedy sketch show on Saturday, Oct. 31. And although it was Halloween that night, the 38-year-old star definitely wasn't showing off a costume accessory.

During the Weekend Update segment, Michael Che briefly mentioned Colin's intimate wedding ceremony with Scarlett Johansson.

"I don't know what this world's gonna be after Tuesday," Michael explained of the upcoming presidential election. "I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It's not fair, you just married Scarlett Johansson. And I just bought an electric bike, we're both doing equally great."

Colin's new relationship status was confirmed earlier this week when Meals on Wheels America shared the special announcement that the Hollywood couple tied the knot.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the organization wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29.