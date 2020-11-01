Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

13 Going on 30's Christa Allen Gloriously Reenacts Jennifer Garner Scene

On Halloween 2020, Christa Allen, who played the 13-year-old version of Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30, posted a video showing her reenacting one of the 2004 cult film's most famous scenes.

Christa Allen is (almost) 30, flirty and thriving!

On Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, the actress, who played the 13-year-old version of Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30, posted a Tik Tok video showing her reenacting one of the 2004 cult film's most famous scenes: The part where Jennifer Garner's 30-year-old Rink, as a teen trapped in an adult's body, dresses up for a Poise magazine party while Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" plays.

"Happy Halloween!!" wrote Allen, 28. "Wanna dance? #13goingon30"

Allen also shared the montage on Instagram, writing, "Jenna Rink forever #13goingon30."

The actress' video begins with her stepping out a bathroom in a towel, then applying brightly colored eyeshadow, lipstick and blush—the kind a 13-year-old would love, gingerly apply fake eyelashes, stare perplexed at a pair of thong underwear and a big display of shoes, and run her hands over clothes hanging from a rack before choosing a replica of the iconic colorful, striped slip dress Garner's character wore in the film.

Sporting the dress, a pair of dangling earrings and a necklace, Allen then casually swings a purse over her shoulders and walks down a hallway, like Garner's Rink did before chatting with her teen neighbor in the elevator and joining the party, where she downed some "not-virgin" piña coladas and led the guests in a Thriller group dance.

Instagram / Christa Allen

Watch Allen's video below:

Check out what the 13 Going on 30 cast has been up to in recent years.

