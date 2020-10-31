Nikki Bella's Baby Boy and Other Celeb Kids Debut Adorable Halloween 2020 Looks

Related : Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a Selfie King in New Pics

The Force is strong with Baby Boy Bella on his first Halloween.

Nikki Bella posted on her Instagram a few photos of her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child, son Matteo Chigvintsev, dressed as The Child, or "Baby Yoda," from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Nikki shared the pic on Saturday, Oct. 31, which is not only Halloween but the day the baby turns three months old.

"Here to save the day!" Nikki wrote. "Until Teo I mean Baby Yoda thinks about those Scout Troopers lol Maybe Dada can get better pics when he gets home. Mama tried lol Happy Halloween Everyone!! Stay safe and have fun!! PS lesson learned... don't ever mess with Teo's hair! Haha."

Other celebs shared adorable photos of their own kids in costume as well.

Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host Andy Cohen dressed his 20-month-old son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, as a firefighter and posted on Instagram a pic of the two standing in front of a fire station.