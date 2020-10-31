Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Nikki Bella's Baby Boy and Other Celeb Kids Debut Adorable Halloween 2020 Looks

Check out adorable photos of celebrity kids, including Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's infant son Matteo Chigvintsev, wearing their 2020 Halloween costumes.

Celeb Kids
The Force is strong with Baby Boy Bella on his first Halloween.

Nikki Bella posted on her Instagram a few photos of her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child, son Matteo Chigvintsev, dressed as The Child, or "Baby Yoda," from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian

Nikki shared the pic on Saturday, Oct. 31, which is not only Halloween but the day the baby turns three months old.

"Here to save the day!" Nikki wrote. "Until Teo I mean Baby Yoda thinks about those Scout Troopers lol Maybe Dada can get better pics when he gets home. Mama tried lol Happy Halloween Everyone!! Stay safe and have fun!! PS lesson learned... don't ever mess with Teo's hair! Haha."

Other celebs shared adorable photos of their own kids in costume as well.

Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host Andy Cohen dressed his 20-month-old son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, as a firefighter and posted on Instagram a pic of the two standing in front of a fire station.

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2020

Snooki and her 6-year-old daughter Giovanna, the eldest of her three kids, channeled Maleficent and her mini-me.

The Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram, "Happy Halloween from your fairy godmothers."

See photos of adorable celebrity kids in their Halloween 2020 costumes as well as holiday pics from years past: 

 

Instagram / Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella and Matteo Chigvintsev

On Halloween 2020, the Total Bellas star posted this pic of her first child with Artem Chigvintsev dressed as The Child, aka "Baby Yoda," from The Mandalorian.

Instagram / Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita

The Modern Family star posted this adorable pic of his family celebrating Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Snooki
Snooki and Giovanna LaValle

The Jersey Shore star and her 6-year-old daughter, the eldest of her three kids, channeled Maleficent and her mini-me for Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen and Benjamin Allen Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host poses with his 1-year-old son in front of a fire station in this photo posted on Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and North West

The reality star shared this photo of her and her and Kanye West's eldest daughter on Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kane Biermann and Kaia Biermann

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared this pic of her 6-year-old twins dressed as Danny and Sandy from Grease on Halloween 2020.

Instagram
Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry & Canon Curry

This basketball family turned their attention to Pixar in 2019 for Halloween. Dressing up as the iconic group of characters from Toy Story, their adorable kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon Curry truly stole the spotlight! 

Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Gideon and Harper

The actor posted this pic of himself and his husband with their twins channeling characters from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on Halloween 2020. 

Instagram
North West & Penelope Disick

Anyone feeling thirsty? The adorable Keeping Up With The Kardashians duo dressed up as common household items around their place: Fiji Water and Perrier! 

Instagram
Hilary Duff & Luca Cruz

The Lizzie McGuire star posed with her son and little LEGO man in 2017 for Halloween! Hey cuteness!

Instagram
JWoww, Roger Matthews, Greyson Matthews & Meilani Matthews

Pictured in 2017, the Jersey Shore star showed off her adorable kids as the iconic Addams Family. That's officially the smallest Pugsley Addams rendition we have ever seen!

Instagram
Fergie & Axl Duhamel

The Black Eyes Peas singer posed with her son as Tinker Bell and Peter Pan for Halloween in 2017. Off to Neverland!

Instagram
Saint West & Reign Disick

Pictured in 2018, the duo posed for a tribute to father and uncle Kanye West for Halloween! Looks like they have some big shoes to fill—and some big T-shirts! 

 

Instagram
Pink, Carey Hart, Willow Hart & Jameson Hart

Look at these giggling pirates! In 2017, the "So What" singer celebrated the spooky season by dressing up as a family. Her kids might be the cutest first mates we've ever seen!

Courtesy Suzanne Delawar
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish, Heaven Leigh Hart, Hendrix Hart, & Kenzo Kash Hart

The Hart family came to play with a full rendition of the Minion clan from Universal's Despicable Me in 2018. Front and center, the Jumanji star's kids made for the most adorable minion members!

Instagram
Ryan Hansen, Amy Russell, Crosby Hansen, Millie Hansen & Everett Hansen

This Friday the 13th star opted for a major throwback with his family in 2018. Surrounded by his pink ladies from Grease, Crosby, Millie and Everett Hansen completed the costume. Step aside, Dad!

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

This fierce duo from Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed off their stripes in a matching tiger costume in 2018. Who knew they would be so ahead of the times pre-Tiger King!

Hoda Kotb/Instagram
Hoda Kotb & Haley Kotb

The Today show co-anchor posed with her fellow bubble bee for Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Jade Roper Tolbert, Tanner Tolbert, Emmy Tolbert & Brooks Tolbert

This Bachelor in Paradise couple used a little less conversation and a little more costume action for their ode to the King for Halloween. Just check out the passion in Brooks' wig!

Instagram
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's cutie rocked this baby sized Oompa Loompa costume for Halloween in 2019. Someone call the Chocolate Factory because this little helper deserves some candy!

Instagram
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, Isaiah Fisher & Jacob Fisher

In 2019, the country singer sported a pink Care Bear outfit while her sons dressed as the Grinch and "Max" the dog. Time to swing by Whoville!

Twitter
Luna Stephens

The super girl rocked her Halloween costume in 2018 while mom, Chrissy Teigen, captured the special moment!

Instagram
Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, & Psalm West

This iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians family coordinated a special group costume to recognize the age old classic, The Flintstones, in 2019! Even Pslam West, who was just five months old at the time, participated in the festivities! 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

This makeup mogul took a moment to celebrate the special October holiday with her darling daughter dressed as a dynamic, superhero duo!

Instagram / Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, Brayden El Moussa & Taylor El Moussa

The HGTV star posed with his Selling Sunset relator boo and his two children before going out for some Halloween fun in 2019!

