Ashlee Simpson Ross Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross are bringing home a new bundle of joy.

The "Pieces of Me" singer has given birth to a baby boy. This is the second child for the musical couple, who are parents to 5-year-old daughter Jagger Ross. Ashlee is also mom to 11-year-son Bronx Wentz, who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

"10-29-2020," the singer captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 31. "Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" Evan expressed a similar message on his Instagram, writing, "Our son has arrived! I'm in heaven!"

The 35-year-old singer first announced her baby news in April 2020, posing for a photo with her husband and her pregnancy test. "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone," she wrote to her social media followers. "Baby #3."

The Hunger Games alum also shared the news with his fans at the time. "The fam is growing," he wrote on Instagram. "Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition."