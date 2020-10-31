Why Kelly Ripa Censored Her and Mark Consuelos' Halloween Photos

Yes, this is why we can't have nice things.

Kelly Ripa posted posted on her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31 a photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos dressed in their Halloween 2020 costumes: A prince and princess. However, she censored the pic, cropping it past their waists. She also included a pic of the couple wearing Day of the Dead-inspired bride and groom costumes during Halloween 2019, which she cropped even higher.

"A costumed how it started, how it's going, and i cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets," Ripa wrote. "All trick, no treat. #halloween 2020."

"Happy Halloween!!" Consuelos commented, posting four laugh emojis and two red hearts.

Ripa replied, "@instasuelos this is why we can't have nice things....."

On Oct. 22, Ripa had shared on Instagram a series of photos of her family from past Halloween holidays, including a pic of Consuelos wearing a CHiPs costume that was very tight in the pants and appeared to leave little to the imagination.

"As it turns out, that was quite a controversy that I didn't realize I had put out into the universe!" Ripa said on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday. "Because I just put a bunch of pictures that I thought were cute. I was like 'Oh, these are all great.'"

Ripa continued, "It was like a Halloween memories, so it was like, my kids were little, blah, blah, blah, and I was like, 'Oh, Bruce and Mark! I remember when they were CHiPs.' Who knew that I wasn't—you know...listen, I'm married to him!"

"I'm used to all that," Ripa added, laughing. "I don't look. I don't look!"