Why Kelly Ripa Censored Her and Mark Consuelos' Halloween Photos

Yes, this is why we can't have nice things.
Kelly Ripa posted posted on her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31 a photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos dressed in their Halloween 2020 costumes: A prince and princess. However, she censored the pic, cropping it past their waists. She also included a pic of the couple wearing Day of the Dead-inspired bride and groom costumes during Halloween 2019, which she cropped even higher.
"A costumed how it started, how it's going, and i cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets," Ripa wrote. "All trick, no treat. #halloween 2020."
"Happy Halloween!!" Consuelos commented, posting four laugh emojis and two red hearts.
Ripa replied, "@instasuelos this is why we can't have nice things....."
On Oct. 22, Ripa had shared on Instagram a series of photos of her family from past Halloween holidays, including a pic of Consuelos wearing a CHiPs costume that was very tight in the pants and appeared to leave little to the imagination.
"As it turns out, that was quite a controversy that I didn't realize I had put out into the universe!" Ripa said on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday. "Because I just put a bunch of pictures that I thought were cute. I was like 'Oh, these are all great.'"
Ripa continued, "It was like a Halloween memories, so it was like, my kids were little, blah, blah, blah, and I was like, 'Oh, Bruce and Mark! I remember when they were CHiPs.' Who knew that I wasn't—you know...listen, I'm married to him!"
"I'm used to all that," Ripa added, laughing. "I don't look. I don't look!"
Consuelos had commented on Ripa's throwback post containing the questionable photo, writing, "Full disclosure, I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."
Ripa replied to her husband, "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?"
See Ripa and Consuelo's 2020 Halloween costume as well as other celebrities' holiday looks this year below: