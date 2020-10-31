Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Why Kelly Ripa Censored Her and Mark Consuelos' Halloween Photos

Kelly Ripa posted a photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos dressed in their Halloween costumes. Find out why she censored them below.

By Corinne Heller Oct 31, 2020 7:04 PMTags
Kelly RipaHalloweenCouplesMark Consuelos

Yes, this is why we can't have nice things.

Kelly Ripa posted posted on her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31 a photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos dressed in their Halloween 2020 costumes: A prince and princess. However, she censored the pic, cropping it past their waists. She also included a pic of the couple wearing Day of the Dead-inspired bride and groom costumes during Halloween 2019, which she cropped even higher.

"A costumed how it started, how it's going, and i cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets," Ripa wrote. "All trick, no treat. #halloween 2020."

"Happy Halloween!!" Consuelos commented, posting four laugh emojis and two red hearts.

Ripa replied, "@instasuelos this is why we can't have nice things....."

On Oct. 22, Ripa had shared on Instagram a series of photos of her family from past Halloween holidays, including a pic of Consuelos wearing a CHiPs costume that was very tight in the pants and appeared to leave little to the imagination.

"As it turns out, that was quite a controversy that I didn't realize I had put out into the universe!" Ripa said on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday. "Because I just put a bunch of pictures that I thought were cute. I was like 'Oh, these are all great.'" 

Ripa continued, "It was like a Halloween memories, so it was like, my kids were little, blah, blah, blah, and I was like, 'Oh, Bruce and Mark! I remember when they were CHiPs.' Who knew that I wasn't—you know...listen, I'm married to him!"

"I'm used to all that," Ripa added, laughing. "I don't look. I don't look!"

photos
All the Times Lola Consuelos Called Out Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Consuelos had commented on Ripa's throwback post containing the questionable photo, writing, "Full disclosure, I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."

Ripa replied to her husband, "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?"

See Ripa and Consuelo's 2020 Halloween costume as well as other celebrities' holiday looks this year below:

Instagram / Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host loves her Prince Charming.

Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Harper and Gideon

The couple and their 10-year-old twins dressed up as Willy Wonka, Slugworth, Veruca Salt and Charlie Bucket from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Fiona Pepe Photography
Ciara

Came through drippin'! The singer and her son Future go all out as Cardi B and Offset

Instagram
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

"I found a T. Rex & a hatching baby Dino in my own backyard! Happy Halloween," the Modern Family star shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

The cookbook author turns into a prima ballerina for trick or treating at home. 

Instagram
Tan France

"Not going out for Halloween, but doesn't mean I can't throw a costume together (terribly)," the Queer Eye star said of his Schitt's Creek costume. "@instadanjlevy, I know I've completely bastardized it. It's the best I could do with what I had around the house."

Instagram
Shay Mitchell

The actress shared on Instagram, "Took me 30+ Halloweens but I finally found my perfect pumpkin."

Instagram
Reign Disick & North West

Rock on, you two! 

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Kelly Clarkson

The talk show host gets a Meryl Streep-inspired Death Becomes Her makeover for Halloween. 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Carter Gregory, Victoria Villarroel & Sofia Villarroel

Go go Power Rangers! Kylie and her squad suit up for a night out on the town. 

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban

The E! reality star, her BFF and kiddos take a walk on the wild side with these Tiger King-inspired costumes. 

Instagram
Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz & Stassi Schroeder

The Vanderpump Rules stars reunite with ex castmates Kristen and Stassi for a Halloween bash. 

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"What's a'poppin?! Do you like my Halloween costume?" Mindy captioned a snapshot dressed up as Kaling from the Netflix show she created, Never Have I Ever

Instagram
Halsey

"It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any..." the singer shared online

Instagram
Gretchen Rossi

The former Real Housewives star dons skeleton makeup for her Halloween-themed birthday bash. 

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Star is the cat's meow this spooky season! 

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

Days before Halloween night, the actress sports a cozy skeleton sweatshirt by WILDFOX. 

Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger

"Mav and I are channeling major heroes this Halloween," the author shared on Instagram while promoting Amazon's #MoreThanABox initiative. 

Instagram
Hannah Berner

Right in time for Election Day, the Summer House star wrote on Instagram, "I'm a sexy absentee ballot for Halloween and I can't wait to be opened."

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"We now interrupt this election season to bring you some toddler pumpkin selecting," the actress captioned a sweet photo of her daughter Kit.

Courtesy of Nights of the Jack
Ashley Benson & G-Eazy

The couple gets into the Halloween spirit with a visit to the "Nights of the Jack" Halloween Jack O'Lantern experience. 

Instagram
Jade Roper

The Bachelor Nation star and her little one prepare for blast off! 

Deena Nicole Cortese/Instagram
Deena Cortese

There's another pumpkin joining Deena's patch! The Jersey Shore star announced her pregnancy with a fall-themed photo shoot. 

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Olivia Culpo

Halloween, but make it fashion. The influencer turns the streets of L.A. into her very own runway with a pumpkin in hand. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Carre Ann Inaba

The Talk co-host lives out a Willy Wonka fantasy on set of the daytime show. 

Kurt Iswarienko/Apothic Wines
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress teams up with Apothic Wines this Halloween to create an Evening of Intrigue: Choose Your Apothic Journey virtual experience.

Instagram
Jessica Simpson

"Cali Pumpkin Pick'n," the designer shared in the great outdoors. 

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum channels her inner Batgirl. 

Instagram
Bella Thorne

The former Disney Channel darling puts a sexy spin on Little Red Riding Hood. 

Instagram
G-Eazy

"Pumpkin patch dad," the rapper shared while picking out the perfect fall accessory. 

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2020

