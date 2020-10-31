Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Finished Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2? 6 More Cold Cases to Keep You Up at Night

Netflix's release of Unsolved Mysteries volume 2 came just in time for the Halloween season, but what if you’ve already binged it? Have no fear, true crime buffs. Our recommendations are below.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 31, 2020 10:00 PM
It's that time of year, when people purposefully try to scare themselves in the name of Halloween

Those in search of a fright were aided on their quest when Netflix dropped the second volume of Unsolved Mysteries on Oct. 19. Included in the batch of six episodes were tales of ghosts, unsolved disappearances and murder, each cold case more spooky than the last.

But with only six episodes in volume two it's not hard to finish the series in a matter of weeks—or even days for those with time to burn. In the end, viewers of the docuseries are seeking their next thrill.  

Cold cases and eery phenomena are everywhere though, one just needs to know where to look—and if you don't know where to look, you've come to the right place, because we've been there, done that. 

If you like Unsolved Mysteries check out our recommendations below. 

Your True Crime Obsessions: The Latest Case Updates You Need to Know About

But thrill seekers be warned, these stories are not for the faint of heart!

Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock
"Washington Inside Murder"

Upon first viewing the "Washington Inside Murder," it would seem the 2010 death of Pentagon aide Jack Wheeler is a unique case, with confirmed sightings and mysterious circumstances surrounding his demise. But after a while, his strange actions and unexplained injuries begin to mirror that of Elisa Lam, who was found dead in the water tank of Los Angeles' infamous Cecil Hotel in 2013.

Like Wheeler, Lam spent the last days of her life in an unfamiliar town, behaving as if she was being chased. 

Additionally, Wheeler and Lam were both diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder, which has led some to speculate that this contributed to their deaths. 

You can decide for yourself what happened to Elisa Lam in the docuseries Horror at the Cecil Hotel

BBC
"A Death in Oslo"

For viewers who felt that "Death in Oslo" didn't go deep enough into the potential spy background of Jennifer Fairgate, give Death in Ice Valley a listen. The BBC podcast investigates the 1970 murder of the Isdal woman, whose decomposing body was found badly burnt in Norway. 

Though the murders of the women happened over two decades apart, the connections are too similar to be mere coincidences. For one, forensic analysis of their teeth has found that they likely came from the same region in Belgium. What's more is that each of their clothing were missing labels. 

But what does it all mean? Well, that's what podcast hosts Marit Higraff and Neil McCarthy worked to uncover.

Netflix
"Death Row Fugitive"

Convicted killer Lester Eubanks' 1973 escape from prison might continue to stump investigators, but armchair detectives can take another stab at solving the cold case by listening to ABC Audio's Have You Seen This Man? podcast. Sunny Hostin hosts the series, which offers a more detailed exploration of the ongoing manhunt for Eubanks. Come the holiday season, 47 years will have passed since Eubanks—who murdered a 14-year-old girl—simply vanished while on a supervised Christmas shopping trip.

Peacock
"Tsunami Spirits"

Following the 2011 Tōhoku tsunami that ravaged the towns of northeastern Japan, sightings of long-lost loved ones were reported. While most of these spirits were simply lost and unaware they were deceased, others reportedly possessed the bodies of survivors.

But is it real or just an urban legend? 

On Killer Legends (available on Peacock), true crime investigators strive to uncover the truth behind equally scary stories of hauntings and monsters.

AP Photo/Jim Cole
"Lady in the Lake"

Not convinced that JoAnn Matouk Romain committed suicide by jumping into a frozen Michigan lake after attending church? Then let us point you in the direction of Maura Murray's disappearance, another case where every stone unturned leads to another Pandora's box. The 21-year-old nursing student went missing after her 1996 Saturn skidded off a New Hampshire road and hit a snowbank. Maura denied assistance from a passerby who called 911 anyway, but when authorities arrived on the scene she was nowhere to be found. Sixteen years later her whereabouts are still unknown. The many theories are explored in a six-episode Oxygen docuseries.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
"Stolen Kids"

Unsolved Mysteries tackles the strangely similar disappearances of Christopher Dansby and Andre Walker, two young boys who went missing from the same park in Harlem, New York within just three months of each other in 1989. The episode speculates that Christopher and Andre could have been abducted as part of a baby-selling ring, a topic explored in the TLC docuseries Taken at Birth. The three-part special reunites babies that were sold on the black market throughout the 1950s and ‘60s with their biological families.

