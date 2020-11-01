12 Things From Goop's $2.7 Million Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Goop's Holiday Gift Guides have dropped (and so have our savings)!
Year after year, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company manages to set the bar even higher for gift giving, offering a wide range of gifts from candles to houses and yes, even trips to space. Since 2020 was an anomaly, it's no surprise this year's Goop holiday guides are filled with gifts we cannot even begin to comprehend. With 10 unique guides, you're sure to find something for everyone on your list even the "The Wellness Junkie" or "One Who Has Everything."
Don't be mistaken by the $2.7 million worth of merchandise this year's guides offer, you can give a Gwyneth-approved gift on a budget. The least expensive item is Sir Kensington's Special Sauce for $6, which would make a great hostess gift or an add-on for a bigger cooking gift.
Although there are many affordable and practical gifts included in this year's roundup, it wouldn't be a true Goop gift guide without some mind-boggling unique gifts and experiences.
The craziest? Besides a $250,000 seat on one of Virgin Atlantic's space voyages, a $275,000 Lunar Rock edition of Norman Mailer's Moonfire with an actual lunar meteorite might take the cake. You can literally give a gift that is out of this world! Like the gift guide says, "hot-air balloon rides are so last year."
In case space isn't your thing, you can gift your loved ones other once in a lifetime experiences and trips. Among the many the Goop team suggests, a wellness retreat in England sounds like a pretty relaxing way to end 2020.
To browse Birkin bags, gold handcuffs, treehouses and more unique gifts, Goop's holiday guides are here. There's a lot of Gwyneth-approved gifts to explore but lucky for you we rounded up 12 gifts we would actually buy this holiday season. Scroll below to see our picks!
Barebones All-In-One Cast Iron Grill
For the passionate griller in your life! This compact grill actually looks chic, too. No wonder Gwyneth approves!
Skin Plush Boot
Slippers: The most tried and true gift you can give. Who wouldn't want to receive these comfortable boots?
Barbie Inspiring Women Rosa Parks Doll with Accessories
Barbie's new line of inspiring women is the perfect gift for the kids on your list. Not only will they have fun dressing up their dolls, they'll receive a history lesson, too!
Theragun Elite
2020 was stressful to say the least, but thankfully you can give the gift of relief with this athletic hand-held massager.
Tata Harper Beauty Essentials
Tata Harper is loved by so many celebs and this set is sure to make anyone's skin happy.
Men's V-10 Vejas Sneakers
Vejas sneakers have been all the rage this season and it's no surprise because of their quality and comfort. Help the man in your life spice up his style for the new year!
Alfred Matcha Set
Show the loved ones in your life how matcha you love them with Hollywood's favorite matcha recipe.
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
Give the gift of several spa treatments in one with this futuristic mask. The red and blue LED lights will help calm redness, clear breakouts and minimize lines when you use daily for three minutes!
Slip Silk Ultimate Beauty Sleep Gift Set
Whether you're always on the go or simply want to upgrade your sleep, this set will help your skin and hair while you rest.
Vinter's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
This serum does it all! With just a few drops, say goodbye to inflammation and hello to greater skin elasticity and radiance.
Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine
There's nothing better than a sleeping baby! This magical sound machine also serves as an audio monitor and nightlight.
Storm Cloud
This fun gift contains a special liquid that crystalizes different patterns as air pressure changes so you can tell when a storm is coming.
