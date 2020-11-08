Bearaby’s Limited Edition Velvet Napper Weighted Blanket Is Back!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Weighted blankets do not need to be ugly. Bearaby's cult fave limited edition Velvet Nappers, which always sell out, are back in stock for winter 2020 and come in glam gem-tones to spice up your space. These anxiety-reducing blankets are available in three weights and five brand-new colors, plus are made of earth-friendly recycled marine plastic.

The Wintry Gems Holiday Collection blankets make for an excellent holiday gift, so order one below!