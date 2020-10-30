Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Spotted Making Out at Halloween Party

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are all boo'd up.
The actor and influencer kicked off Halloweekend with a bang by using the spooky occasion to go public with their new relationship.
Noah, 24, and Stassie, 23, were spotted making out at a Halloween party on Thursday night, seemingly confirming that they're officially together.
The stars joined Stassie's bestie Kylie Jenner at the West Hollywood bash, which took place just a couple weeks after rumors spread that Noah and Stassie randomly got married in Las Vegas. (Though sources denied the gossip to Cosmopolitan).
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor was wearing a headband and dark jacket as his costume, while Stassie twinned with Kylie and friends Sofia Villarroel, Yris Palmer, Carter Gregory and Victoria Villarroel. They all went as Power Rangers, and, for the record, Kylie was Red and Stassie was Pink.
Stassie—Stassiebaby to her Insta fans—captioned the moment, "rangers unite."
Noah hasn't said a word on social media yet, but he and Stassie left the party around 2 a.m. together.
Stassie and Kylie both visited Noah's pop-up art gallery "F--k This I'm Voting" last weekend in Los Angeles. A source tells E! News, "Stassie definitely enjoyed the experience and was very happy to be there to support!"
Previously, Noah dated actress Angeline Appel for two years and then model Alexis Ren for one year before they split in April. And though he has undeniable chemistry with his co-star Lana Condor, he only has "platonic intimacy" with her.
Noah has admitted that his ideal girl must be honest, hygienic and not passive aggressive.
In recent months, spies have speculated that Stassie was with DJ Zack Bia or possibly dating Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey, thanks to some eyebrow-raising TikTok vids.
Before that, she shared a "flirtatious" New Year's Eve in Miami with Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron, though he was supposedly "not interested" in a serious relationship.
A source told E! News that on NYE, "Tyler and Stassie were both with their own separate friends but did spend the late hours of the night together."
The source added, "They had several bottles at their table including tequila and champagne, and Tyler and Stassie were sitting down together chatting in the booth at one point with drinks in their hands."
Just in time for Halloween, it looks like she's found a new man. It is the start of cuffing season, after all. See Noah and Stassie's PDA pic above.