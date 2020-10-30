Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Shailene Woodley Reunites With Her Secret Life of the American Teenager Co-Stars

Shailene Woodley, Francia Raisa, Megan Park, Ken Baumann, Molly Ringwald and other stars from The Secret Life of the American Teenager reunited virtually via a video chat on Friday.

By Corinne Heller Oct 30, 2020 9:41 PMTags
TVReunionNostalgia
Related: Shailene Woodley Loves Her "Big Little Lies" Costars

The Grant High School kids are back together again!

Shailene Woodley, Francia RaisaMegan Park, Ken Baumann, Allen Evangelista, Renee OlsteadCamille Winbush and Molly Ringwald from The Secret Life of the American Teenager reunited virtually via a JustJared-hosted video chat on Friday, Oct. 30. The event marked the first onscreen reunion for the cast since the ABC Family show ended its five-season run in 2013, and was aimed at encouraging fans to vote in the 2020 election.

"We already we feel like we're actual high school friends," Park said. "Even if lots of time has passed, and you see whether it's kind of like no time has passed, because we just sort of had these formative years together. So to me, you guys actually feel like my like OG high school friends, which is kind of cool."

"I feel like you've all grown up," Ringwald said. "I was already grown up. And now you're all the age that that we're really trying to reach, you know all the Millennials. I feel like the fanbase of the show is really the people that are going to change the course of our, our wretched existence."

photos
TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Check out highlights from the reunion:

What happened to Amy?

During the reunion, the cast answered questions submitted by fans. Woodley was asked if she was happy about the way The Secret Life of the American Teenager ended.

"Do Ricky and Amy stay together?" Raisa asked, holding a wine glass. "What happened?"

"Rick and Amy got married, and then divorced, and then married again," Woodley said. "And they're divorced again. But it's okay, because she's back with Ben and they have two more children together." 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

2

Olivia Jade and Bella “Distraught” Over Lori Loughlin Prison Sentence

3

Justin Bieber Shares His Past History With Suicidal Thoughts

Woodley continued, "To be honest, it's awful, I haven't watched Secret Life since Secret Life finished however many years ago that was. I can't tell you, really, what happened in the finale with my character, because I honestly don't remember. If my memory serves me right, what I wanted for Amy is that she stepped into herself and her own shoes to and felt empowered to make decisions that were going to be, you know, fruitful for her life and for her child's children, whatever, their lives, because I'm sure she has more by now."

"I think in a fantasy world, I'd like to have seen her be one of those parents who had all of her kids really young and is now like rocking in her mid 30s, child-free, because they're off like, whatever, and she has a whole new lease on life, whereas all the friends around her pregnant for the first time," Woodley said. "So I hope Amy's traveling the world and meeting new people and learning new languages and eating great food."

ABC

Amy + Grace?

Woodley also commented on her character's sexual identity.

"I don't think she identifies now as anything and I also think that she's just fluid in her sexuality," she said. "So I don't know that she's with Ricky or Ben. She might be with Grace."

"Hey, hey, hey, I called her first," Raisa joked. "I got dibs on that first. Don't you dare. I was there first. You already took Ricky away from me."

Reboot Ideas

The cast was also asked what they thought was the most important top that The Secret Life of the American Teenager would address, were it remade today.

"Something that would be important for me would be gun violence in schools," Park said. "If this were to be a show about American teenagers in school, that's something that would scare the s--t out of me every day. If I had to go to school right now as a teenager, I'd be really worried about getting shot in my own classroom."

Ringwald said, "The show was bold in terms of talking about sexuality. But I don't think that we had any characters that were trans. Did we? So I think that that would be something that I would want to see explored."

Winbush said she wanted to see more diversity.

"The show did a good job at showing different characters that were diverse and from different walks of life, so I would like to see more of those stories from people of color, people that come from a different place, and exploring how all of these people come together and how they mesh," she said. "And just tell more stories that you don't always get to hear."

Raisa said she thinks it's "super important" nowadays to highlight interracial relationships, which the show did.

Woodley said, "Exploring the mental health ramifications of Instagram and Twitter and Facebook would be a really important thing for me to explore on the show amongst teenagers."

Must-See TV?

Woodley, who has no children in real life, said her future kids "are going to be forced to watch every episode" of The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

"I have hardly watched any episodes," Park commented. "I think it's just a little strange when you're in it so much and you kind of are like, oh you know, judging yourself."

Will There Be a TV Reunion?

The actors said during the chat they are open to the idea of shooting a one-time reunion episode.

"I mean, I kind of have the idea that we should sort of do like a PEN15 take on the show, where we just redo the same episodes but [we're] our ages now," Woodley said. "If you guys are down for that, I'm down."

 

Members of the Secret Life of the American Teenager cast have kept in touch and reunited sporadically over the years.

In 2015, Woodley, Baumann, and Raisa, as well as former co-stars Greg FinleyDaren KagasoffJosie Bissett and Marielle Jaffe reunited at Park's wedding to One Tree Hill actor Tyler Hilton.

Find out what the cast of The Secret Life of the American Teenager has been up to in recent years:

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley

The actress was just 16 when she got her big break playing Amy Juergens, a teen whose unplanned pregnancy sends shockwaves through her high school. Shailene, now 28, has gone on to climb the ranks of Hollywood's A-list, most recently starring in HBO's Big Little Lies. The Golden Globes, Emmys and SAG Awards have all honored Shailene with multiple nominations over the years. 

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Scott Gries/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Daren Kagasoff

Daren, 32, became an instant teen heartthrob thanks to his performance as Ricky Underwood, resident popular guy and father to Amy's baby. Since moving on from the ABC Family series, the actor has appeared on several television shows, including NBC's The Village. And if you're interested in Daren's shirtless selfies, we recommend following his Instagram

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images
Megan Park

These days, the Canadian actress, who played Grace Bowman, is finding success behind the camera. She's directed music videos for Billie Eilish and Gucci Mane, was recognized at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and is set to make her feature film directorial debut with The Fallout. Megan, 33,  tied the knot with singer Tyler Hilton in 2015, and just a few months ago welcomed their first child together—a baby girl named Winnie

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Ken Baumann

After bidding farewell to the years he spent playing Ben Boykewich, the 30-year-old moved on to another passion. Baumann has authored several fiction and non-fiction books, and in 2018 landed a fellowship at St. John's College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is married to actress Aviva Farber, whose best known for her role in Superbad

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
Francia Raisa

Following her time on Secret Life as Adrian Lee, the 31-year-old landed a starring role on Freeform's Grown-ish. In 2017, Francia made headlines after donating a kidney to close friend Selena Gomez. She was most recently romantically linked to Chris Adkins

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Greg Finley

After dedicating the early years of his career to playing Jack Pappas, the actor went on to nab guest roles in shows like Star CrossediZombie and The Flash. According to the 35-year-old's IMDb, Finley's got quite a few projects in the works. 

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Renee Olstead

Aside from her role as Madison Cooperstein, the actress, 30, is best known for starring on CBS' Still Standing. She continues keeping fans up to date on her latest endeavors, including new music and modeling gigs, on Instagram

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Xbox
Allen Evangelista

Following his time as Henry Miller, the actor went on to appear on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the 2015 film Project Almanac. According to the 38-year-old's Instagram, Allen is now married with two sons. 

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Camille Winbush

The 30-year-old actress, who starred as Lauren Treacy on Secret Life, still continues to act on smaller projects and remains close with Francia and Renee

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

2

Olivia Jade and Bella “Distraught” Over Lori Loughlin Prison Sentence

3

Justin Bieber Shares His Past History With Suicidal Thoughts

4

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

5
Breaking

Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence in College Scandal Case

Latest News

Get Boo-ze and Spirits Delivered Right to Your Door This Halloween

Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Make Out at Halloween Party

Shailene Woodley Reunites With Secret Life Co-Stars

Exclusive

Tour Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold's Baby Nursery

Olivia Jade and Bella “Distraught” Over Lori Loughlin Prison Sentence

Justin Bieber Shares His Past History With Suicidal Thoughts

Look Back at Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer's Teen Mom Milestones