Inside Anne Hathaway's Wickedly Awesome Wardrobe for The Witches

It's the season of the witch.

What better way is there to celebrate Halloween than by watching Anne Hathaway take on the iconic role of the Grand High Witch in The Witches? Not only is her performance deliciously campy, but it's also surprisingly glamorous. Who needs a black pointy hat when you have a live snake accoutrement on your Oscars-worthy gown?

English costume designer Joanna Johnston—who previously teamed with director Robert Zemeckis on the Back to the Future trilogy, Death Becomes Her and The Polar Express, among other movies—is responsible for Hathaway's over-the-top ensembles in the HBO Max adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel, and she had just one word for the overall theme she was going for: "Glamour."

Johnston broke down the Grand High Witch's '60s high-fashion makeover in an exclusive interview with E! News, detailing her legendary real-life inspirations and the biggest struggle her team faced. Spoiler alert: It was Hathaway getting pregnant while filming. (She welcomed her second son, Jack, at the end of 2019.)