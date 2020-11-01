Huda Beauty's New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Is Anything but Basic

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Another nude eyeshadow palette? It only takes one look at Huda Beauty's new Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette to know that it's anything but basic. It includes matte, metallic and marble cream shadows, plus even a super unique pearl gloss shade that creates a glossy, light-reflecting glow on the lids. This palette looks flawless on all skin-tones and is available today.

So this holiday season, send nudes by gifting the Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette below.