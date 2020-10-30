Justin Bieber Shares Past History With Suicidal Thoughts: “The Pain Was So Consistent”

Justin Bieber is opening up about his mental health challenges, explaining that he has experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.
In his latest YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer said, "There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent."
He added, "I was just suffering, right? So, I'm just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this."
After the doc was released on Friday, Oct. 30, Justin gave an update on Twitter to say that he is doing better. He wrote, "The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy."
Justin said onscreen that his religious beliefs gave him "this overwhelming confidence" to heal.
While watching his "Lonely" music video, Justin reflected on his career, saying, "I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff."
He later offered some advice to fans: "I just would encourage people, like, 'Hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.' There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain."
His manager, Scooter Braun, expressed regrets about not having Justin try therapy sooner in his career.
Justin, fresh off his "Holy" performance on Saturday Night Live, discussed how he's trying to use his fame to "uplift" others now that he's "in the best place of my whole life right now."
The 26-year-old said, "I want to be the type of person and leader who can tell people, 'You don't have to put on a front. You don't have to act a certain way. Who you are is enough.'" He feels the most "fulfilled" and "stable" that he has in his entire life, adding, "I feel so just at peace for the first time in my life."
Part of that peace may have to do with his time in quarantine with wife Hailey Bieber, which he said helped them to learn how to "navigate" their marriage, because in his mind, "acknowledging your weakness allows you to grow."
Justin revealed, "Her and I have really big lives. Hailey is such a driven person, I'm such a driven person and so it allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was actually really a beautiful thing."
He emotionally described how Hailey empowers him by affirming, "I love you for you. You are enough."
Though Hailey has said she doesn't have an "urge" to have kids yet, Justin promised that he's saving the "real estate" on his back to get tattooed portraits of their children one day. Meanwhile, Hailey recently debuted a tattoo tribute to her hubby.
The couple is currently trying to sell their Beverly Hills pad for $9 million after they snapped up a $25 million Beverly Park home together in August.
In January, the "Yummy" singer gave Beliebers another look at his personal life through the docuseries Seasons. It touched on his Lyme disease, drug abuse and mental health.
Justin said onscreen, "There was a time when I was sipping lean, popping pills, doing Molly, shrooms, everything."
He attributed the struggles in part to his unusual childhood in the spotlight, adding, "I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things."
Watch the new documentary above.