7 Must-Have Pieces From Eloquii Elements' Holiday Collection at Walmart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Eloquii Elements' holiday collection is here to help you usher in the holiday season in style!

Sold exclusively at Walmart, Eloquii Elements empowers women sizes 14-28 to feel comfortable and confident in the latest fashion trends. This year, their holiday collection features pieces you will wear on repeat, like their pink twist back sweater and sequin joggers.

Not to mention, every item is $45 or less so you can revamp your winter wardrobe without making too much of a dent in your wallet.

Scroll below to see the best looks from Eloquii Elements' holiday collection!