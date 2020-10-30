You'll Never Believe What Anne Hathaway's Son Thinks She Does For a Living

Related : Anne Hathaway Talks Pregnancy, "The Witches" & More

Catching up with Anne Hathaway.

On Friday, Oct. 30's Daily Pop, E!'s Justin Sylvester caught up with The Witches actress, including plenty of behind-the-scenes details about the HBO Max film. As E! readers surely know, Anne portrays the Grand High Witch in the 2020 The Witches remake, a role made famous by Anjelica Huston.

What you may not have realized is that The Princess Diaries star was pregnant while filming this movie. And, per the Oscar-winner, her pregnancy helped her get into character.

"I have to say the hormonal surges worked to my advantage in this performance," she explained. "Because those were the days where I was like, 'I think she's a little angry at this point. Yeah, I think she needs to scream.'"

According to Anne, her second pregnancy was "completely different" from her first. Anne shares two children with husband Adam Shulman, Jonathan, 4, and Jack, 11 months.