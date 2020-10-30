Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Lady Gaga Brings Back Her Infamous Meat Dress for Must-See Voting Message

Lady Gaga recreated her most iconic looks from across her many musical eras to spread a message about voting.

Lady Gaga is recreating her most iconic looks in order to spread an important message: Get out there and vote! 

On Oct. 30, the Star Is Born actress took to Twitter to share a video all about the importance of voting. The video featured Gaga on a black background, wearing some of her most famous outfits and hairstyles of her career. The looks included her blunt bangs and blue leotard ensemble from her "Poker Face" video, her country bar vibe reminiscent of her Jolene era, and her silver 2017 Super Bowl suit

The video also marked the return of Gaga's controversial meat dress, which she famously wore just over a decade ago at the MTV's Video Music Awards in 2010. 

The clothes may be eye-catching, but it was the "Rain On Me" singer's message that was of real importance. She encouraged fans to vote, even if they felt disillusioned with the current political system. 

While she applauded those who have already done "their part," she wanted to speak directly to those who didn't have a voting plan, don't know if they "believe in voting," or are undecided about who to pick on Election Day. 

Twitter

"If you don't like the system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won this election it will be very clear what this country has become," Gaga said. "The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere you're going to live this is going to be your home. No matter how you feel your future is in your hands with this vote."

The American Horror Story alum is just one of many stars encouraging people to cast their ballots this year. 

Recently, Paul Rudd and Mariska Hargitay were spotted handing out cookies to voters in New York City. Stars like Selena Gomez have used their social media platforms to have conversations about the importance of the election. The cast of Laguna Beach even got together for a virtual reunion to support voter registration.

Of course, no voter will look as good in a meat dress as Lady Gaga! 

