Chelsea Houska Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 10 Seasons

Chelsea Houska is exiting MTV's Teen Mom 2, the reality series she's starred on since 2011. The 16 and Pregnant alum has gotten married and welcomed two children while on the show.

After 10 seasons, Chelsea Houska is bidding farewell to Teen Mom 2

The 30-year-old, who has starred on the MTV series since its debut in 2011, is leaving at the end of the current 10th season, a source confirmed to E! News. While Chelsea has not commented publicly on her upcoming departure, her father Randy Houska seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, "Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2."

"What's next?" he continued. "Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

Since the show's premiere, viewers have followed along from a front-row seat as Chelsea raised her now-10-year-old daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind, met and eventually married Cole DeBoer and became a mom times three with the births of son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2. 

While her departure might be sad news for fans, the reality star has much to look forward to as she's currently expecting her fourth child—another baby girl—and building her dream home. 

On Oct. 1, she celebrated four years of marriage with DeBoer. "Happy 4th anniversary to the love of my life! So beyond grateful for the life we are building together," she wrote to him on Instagram. "You are the most incredible and kind person and I am SO proud to be your wife."

When E! News caught up with Houska in August, she shared her silver lining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. "I just enjoy having the family, living in the country and being able to go outside and have space," she said. "I'm definitely taking more moments to just really soak it in and be appreciative of family and everything we have."  

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

