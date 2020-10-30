See Kim Kardashian & Kids’ Tiger King-Themed Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian's 2020 Halloween costume is bound to impress all you cool cats and kittens!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29 with a series of photos showing her all dressed up as Tiger King's Carole Baskin, while her longtime BFF Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban took on the role of Joe Exotic.
The pair was joined by all four of Kim and Kanye West's kids—7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 17-month-old Psalm—who were the tigers to their mom's Big Cat Rescue, donning elaborate face paint and adorable onesies.
"Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers," Kim captioned the snapshots, which even featured an animal cage in the background.
The KKW Beauty mogul also shared a number of Instagram Stories, including a video of her and North playfully singing the viral TikTok song inspired by Tiger King that's set to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
"Carole Baskin!" Kim said in a thick Southern accent before North finished the song's line, "Killed her husband, whacked him!"
Other Instagram Stories featured close-up shots of Psalm and Chicago, as well as videos of Jonathan doing his best Joe Exotic voice.
Kim even shared a behind-the-scenes video of the whole group doing their photoshoot, which is, of course, extremely chaotic.
"Chi Chi look at the camera!" Kim says, trying to arrange the kids.
Then, at one point, Saint gave his best (and very loud!) tiger rawr.
Taking a closer look at the costumes, Kim rocked a long blonde wig and flower crown, along with an animal print top, jeans and sneakers.
Jonathan wore a wig of his own, but in the style of Joe Exotic's famed mullet. He also mimicked the convicted felon's handlebar mustache, earrings, eyebrow piercing and even his eclectic style, with a sequined shirt.
This isn't the first time Kim has shown interest in Tiger King.
In March, when the docuseries was all anyone could talk about, Kim tweeted, "Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!!"
In another tweet, she addressed the allegations that Carole killed her late husband Don Lewis (which Carole has vehemently denied): "Wow the amount of texts I've gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?"
In a wild turn of events, Kim's tweets prompted a response from Big Cat Rescue, inviting her to visit the Florida-based park.
"We would love for you to visit Big Cat Rescue once Covid-19 is over to meet Carole, tour our GFAS-accredited sanctuary for big cats, and learn about how you can help end abusive cub petting!" the account tweeted Kim.
Carole's current husband, Howard Baskin, extended the same invitation in a lengthy video.
However, Kim never publicly responded to him or the tweet from Big Cat Rescue.
Hopefully, the Tiger King-themed costumes are just the start of the Kardashian Halloween celebrations! After all, last year, Kim planned three looks for her fam.
See more of Kim and her kids' Tiger King costumes below, along with tons of other past Halloween looks from all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family!
