Lori Loughlin Officially Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

Related : Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has reported to prison in Northern California to begin her sentence in the college admissions scandal.

In August, the Full House star was sentenced to two months in prison. Now, the Public Information Officer at FCI-Dublin confirms to E! News that Loughlin is in custody after turning herself in on Friday, Oct. 30. Over the summer, a federal judge sentenced the actress to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.

"I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," Loughlin said during the sentencing. "I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically."