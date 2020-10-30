Kelly Osbourne Has No Time For The Men Who Rejected Her Before 85-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne is taking the power back. Sitting down with The Talk hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba, Kelly got real about how she's navigating her booming dating life.

Two years ago, Kelly embarked on a weight loss journey, and has since lost 85 pounds.

Carrie Ann inquired, "You've been on this journey for a few years as you've said, and I heard that there was a moment you were asked out seven times in one day and you turned them all down. How are you taking care of yourself when it comes to your love life?"

The 35-year-old giggled at the question, prompting mom Sharon to raise an eyebrow and ask "Why are you laughing?!" Kelly cheekily responded with, "Let's just say I'm having fun."

As for those seven dates she turned down, the star said that she had a really good reason for rejecting those guys. Apparently, she was interested in them before she lost weight, but the feeling wasn't mutual.