This Is the One Item Hailey Bieber Hopes Her Future Kids Steal From Her Closet

Related : Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Is Hailey Bieber already eyeing must-have clothes for her future kids? Well…

In a "7 Days, 7 Looks" segment for Vogue, the model walked viewers through what she wears in a week, which she starts off with sweatpants and sweatshirt for a "cozy, comfy, athleisure look," paired with Nike SB's and a heavy overcoat. Tuesday delivered an "all black everything" vibe complete with a cashmere Bottega Veneta sweater, a piece Hailey knows she'll still have in another 20 years because "it's never going to go out of style."

The 23-year-old even said she's cool with her future kids with husband Justin Bieber's future children stealing and wearing the chic top one day.

"I used to steal a lot of sweaters from my mom when I was younger," she shared. "She had, like, this amazing cashmere sweater collection."

For now, however, Hailey can keep the sweater all to herself. After all, the couple—they celebrated two years of marriage in September—aren't in any rush to expand their brood just yet. "I want to start my own family in due time," the singer, 26, told Zane Lowe during an interview earlier this year.