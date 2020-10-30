Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

See Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's 2020 Halloween Costumes: From Tiger King to the NBA Bubble

As if 2020 weren't unforgettable enough, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest let the year's most bizarre moments inspire their annual Halloween show. See all their unique costumes for yourself below.

Even Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but reminisce about Halloweens of years past. 

After all, this year the festivities will look a bit different given that it's, well, 2020. Still, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Live co-hosts and the show's magical team helped (safely) bring their annual TV Halloween bonanza to life once again on Friday, Oct. 30. 

As is tradition for daytime talk show, the hosting duo spent the entire episode dressed in an array of costumes, beginning with quarantine's breakout stars: Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. From there, they continued to channel the unique trends of the year, from the hit TV series Schitt's Creek, to their literal spin on the NBA Bubble—all for viewers at home as well as a virtual studio audience who also dressed up in costume. 

In between the outfits and themed pre-taped segments, the episode also tugged at our nostalgic heartstrings while playing throwback clips from Halloween shows of years passed. 

photos
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's 2019 Halloween Costumes

Still, as they keep saying, the show must go on and it did, so hats off to Kelly, Ryan and co. for making the best of one of the most bizarre Halloweens yet. As Ryan said, "We hope today brought you lots of strange laughs."

Kelly quipped back, "We hoped that it brought you laughs. It probably didn't, but hopefully."

To get a kick out of their creative costumes, just keep scrolling!

ABC
Tiger King

As one of the must-do costume pairings of the year, Kelly and Ryan kicked off their 2020 show as feline lovers and fierce foes Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic

ABC
Schitt's Creek

These picture-perfect getups—in homage to the hit comedy series, of course—will have you shouting David! in the best way. 

ABC
Survivor>/I>...at Home

With families tackling some serious challenges all together in lockdown, the Live team gave a new meaning to what it means to be a Survivor—indoors. 

ABC
The Mandalorian

It looks like Kelly and Ryan might have had to go to a galaxy far, far away for these getups. 

ABC
The NBA & US Open Bubbles

Kelly and Ryan put quite the literal spin on the sports "bubbles" that emerged this year to keep sports going amid coronavirus. 

ABC
I Dream of Jeannie

The hosts kicked off their 2018 Halloween show dressed as genies from the 1960s TV series, I Dream of Jeannie.

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
I Love Lucy

It's a family affair! Mark Consuelos joins in on the costume fun for an I Love Lucy-ish reboot as Ricky Ricardo, alongside Kelly as Lucy and Ryan as their son Little Ricky.

ABC
Charlie's Angels & CHiPs

The talk show stars wrapped up Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: The ReBOOOOt dressed as crime-fighting TV characters Jon Baker and Jill Munroe.

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Laverne & Shirley

Ryan and Kelly get all gussied up to reenact the classic '80s show, Laverne & Shirley.

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Saved by the Bell

In this blast to the past, Kelly and Ryan go back to high school as Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Body Swap

The duo swaps places one Halloween by choosing to dress as their counter parts. Not too shabby!

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Gamora and Peter Quill take a break from saving the galaxy to make an appearance at the Halloween special.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Wonder People

The team at Live With Kelly and Ryan don their armor from the Amazon, the fictional country, not the online retailer.

Lou Rocco, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Eleven & Mike

Eleven and Mike escape from the upside down to visit for the 2017 Halloween special.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, or should we say Kelly and Ryan, gear up to help the Property Brothers with some help with a reno.

Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Daenerys Targaryen & Jaime Lannister

Kelly and Ryan give the camera their best look of power and grit as they pose as Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Friends

Kelly and Ryan put a modern twist on the '90s classic when they channel Rachel and Chandler from the iconic opening sequence.

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Cher

Kelly who? The talk show host disguised her signature platinum locks under a voluminous black wig when she dressed up as the pop legend for the 2010 VMAs. Ripa loved the look so much that seven years later she shared a throwback photo of the over-the-top look, writing, "If I could turn back time I'd be Cher every damn day."

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kim Kardashian

Now that's a whole new side to Kelly! She channeled her inner Kim K. when replicating the reality star's iconic PAPER Magazine cover on Live! with Kelly and Michael's Halloween episode in 2015. 

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
POTUS and FLOTUS

Feeling presidential? In 2016, the star dressed up as both Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump for a game of "First Family Feud" during the Live! With Kelly Halloween show.

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Pamela Anderson

Look at the size of that hat! Ripa dressed up as the famously voluptuous model on Live! with Regis and Kelly's Halloween episode in 2003.

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Sarah Palin

Lady in red! In 2008, Ripa took on the role of then-Republican Vice President nominee on Live! With Regis and Kelly.

David Steele, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Toddlers and Tiaras

Best in show! In 2011, the petite TV personality got all dolled up for Live! With Regis and Kelly when she transformed into one of the pageant girls from Toddlers & Tiaras.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Beyoncé

Queen K! The star recreated the epic look from Bey's "Lemonade" music video during the Halloween episode of Live! With Kelly and Michael in 2016. 

