Keke Palmer Sends a Message to Millennials in Star-Studded "Actually Vote" Video

In “Actually Vote,” Keke Palmer invited Bella Thorne, Ilana Glazer and others to deliver a fun voting anthem. Scroll on to watch the star-studded video.

Oct 30, 2020
MusicCelebritiesKeke Palmer
Keke Palmer has an important message for young Americans. 

On Oct. 29, the multi-hyphenate star took her music to deliver a powerful anthem for this election season. In her song "Actually Vote," written and produced by FINNEAS, Keke urges everyone, especially Millennials, to get up, get out and go make your voices heard. 

In the music video, the "Virgo Tendencies" singer sang and danced around an old country home, complete with swinging tire, tractor trailer, backyard woods and the mailbox at the end of the very long driveway.

"America, girl, you could use a glow up," she sang. "But that only happens when we show up!"

She also noted, "Don't say that you will when you probably won't. Actually vote."

Speaking of pulling people out of their homes and into the ballots, the 27-year-old recruited some of her Hollywood friends to deliver the message. While singing about not letting her grandma or her friends stay at home on Nov. 3, Bella Thorne, Julia Louis-Dreyus, Julianne Moore and Ilana Glazer made appearances to drive the message home.

Keke Palmer's Best Looks

At the end of the video, Keke ended on a comedic note, adding, "Man, I can't believe this. This boy came up to me the other day and said he wasn't gonna be voting. I'm gonna have to say, ‘Sorry to this man.' I need to educate a king."

Keke is just one of the many celebs speaking out and encouraging their fans to vote in the upcoming election. See more stars speaking out about why they're voting HERE.

