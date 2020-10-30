This Parody Flawlessly Transformed The Haunting of Bly Manor Into a Rom-Com

What if Dani and Jamie had been plucked straight from the grim English countryside to instead live out their love in a sunny home (a fabulous one, we'd imagine) fit for a Nancy Meyers film?
It sounds like a dream—and it is. But one fan's new spoof video plays with that imaginative concept in a way that we hope Netflix pays attention to. Just days before Halloween, one of The Haunting of Bly Manor's devoted viewers dropped a trailer for a completely fictional film in which Victoria Pedretti's Dani and Amelia Eve's Jamie aren't forced to deal with ghosts, death nor 1980s-era notions of what makes up a marriage. In fact, the parody lets them live out the gleeful ending that most rom-com protagonists get to rely on.
As fans might recall, the finale for Bly Manor was truly gut-wrenching. And if you haven't entirely finished, just know that the fate of the female lovers' relationship is pretty devastating.
The funny new clip uses cuts from some of the most joyous moments in the show. At first, we meet Dani as she arrives from the U.S. to look over rather cheerful (not creepy) children. Of course, she and Jamie quickly develop a bond. And the trailer is then set to romantic songs like Lifehouse's "You and Me" and The Turtles' "Happy Together."
In real life, back in October, the actors spoke to E! News about the importance of taking on these roles.
"I really enjoyed getting to explore their relationship," Pedretti said, "and just getting to embody the courage that it takes to live authentically, especially in that time period."
Eve particularly loved their evolving connection. "They meant so much to one another," she said. "What felt so lovely in this story was that it didn't matter that they were two women. It was that they were two human beings that connected in the way."
Netflix, if you're reading this, please make Dani and Jamie's rom-com happen ASAP.
