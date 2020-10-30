Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

This Parody Flawlessly Transformed The Haunting of Bly Manor Into a Rom-Com

Dani and Jamie’s same-sex relationship unfolded in a heartbreaking way. But what if they'd been given a happy ending instead? Watch this fan’s spoof of The Haunting of Bly Manor.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 30, 2020 2:20 PMTags
TVVideosHalloweenNetflix
Related: "The Haunting" Newcomers Promise a "Bly Manor" Love Story

What if Dani and Jamie had been plucked straight from the grim English countryside to instead live out their love in a sunny home (a fabulous one, we'd imagine) fit for a Nancy Meyers film? 

It sounds like a dream—and it is. But one fan's new spoof video plays with that imaginative concept in a way that we hope Netflix pays attention to. Just days before Halloween, one of The Haunting of Bly Manor's devoted viewers dropped a trailer for a completely fictional film in which Victoria Pedretti's Dani and Amelia Eve's Jamie aren't forced to deal with ghosts, death nor 1980s-era notions of what makes up a marriage. In fact, the parody lets them live out the gleeful ending that most rom-com protagonists get to rely on. 

As fans might recall, the finale for Bly Manor was truly gut-wrenching. And if you haven't entirely finished, just know that the fate of the female lovers' relationship is pretty devastating.

photos
Everything We Know About The Haunting of Bly Manor

The funny new clip uses cuts from some of the most joyous moments in the show. At first, we meet Dani as she arrives from the U.S. to look over rather cheerful (not creepy) children. Of course, she and Jamie quickly develop a bond. And the trailer is then set to romantic songs like Lifehouse's "You and Me" and The Turtles' "Happy Together." 

In real life, back in October, the actors spoke to E! News about the importance of taking on these roles.

"I really enjoyed getting to explore their relationship," Pedretti said, "and just getting to embody the courage that it takes to live authentically, especially in that time period."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

2

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father

3

Kailyn Lowry Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex Chris Lopez

Eve particularly loved their evolving connection. "They meant so much to one another," she said. "What felt so lovely in this story was that it didn't matter that they were two women. It was that they were two human beings that connected in the way." 

Netflix, if you're reading this, please make Dani and Jamie's rom-com happen ASAP. 

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

2

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father

3

Kailyn Lowry Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex Chris Lopez

4

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

5
Update!

Why Meghan Markle Wanted Her Case Against the British Press Delayed

Latest News

Keke Palmer Sends a Message to Millennials in "Actually Vote" Video

See This Parody Turn The Haunting of Bly Manor into a Rom-Com

Ariana Grande’s Sexy Positions Album Decoded

Exclusive

RHOP Sneak Peek: Is Wendy Osefo Gossiping About Karen Huger?

See Sophie Turner's Sweet Review of Jonas Brothers' New Christmas Song

Matthew McConaughey Dishes on Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Table Read

Exclusive

Why Gizelle Bryant Says the 2020 Election Is "the Most Important" Ever