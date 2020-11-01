We Ranked All the Gossip Girl Couples and No. One May Surprise You

Related : Would Leighton Meester Do a Guest Spot on "Gossip Girl" Reboot?

Spotted: Gossip Girl fans preparing to have some serious thoughts and feelings about what they're about to read.

Good morning, Upper East Siders. Are you ready to celebrate Penn Badgley's 34th birthday by taking a stroll down 5th Ave memory lane? That's right, in honor of Lonely Boy's big day, we're revisiting the CW hit series' by ranking all of its pairings—the good, the bad and the oh-so-very pretty.

Over the course of its six-season run, Gossip Girl worked its way through almost every pairing imaginable. Nate (Chace Crawford) dated just about every female that appeared on the show, while Serena (Blake Lively) also had her fair share of love interests. And c'mon, who can forget about Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester), with the pair going on to become one of TV's most beloved couples.

But was that able to snag them the top spot in our ranking? Or was another pairing able to defeat "Chair" and claim victory?